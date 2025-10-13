Hadiqa Kiani distributes relief packages to 600 families

In a special gesture, gift packs were also distributed among 100 children, containing books, toys, and other educational and recreational items.

MULTAN (APP) - Renowned singer and social activist, Hadiqa Kiani, visited the flood-affected areas of Jalalpur Pirwala, where she met with affected families and distributed essential relief items. The visit was organized in collaboration with Alkhidmat Foundation.

During the event, Hadiqa Kiani distributed relief packages to 600 flood-affected families.

In a special gesture, gift packs were also distributed among 100 children, containing books, toys, and other educational and recreational items.

The event was attended by a large number of people, Alkhidmat volunteers and organization officials including Syed Abdul Qadir, President of Alkhidmat Foundation Multan.

Speaking at the occasion, Hadiqa Kiani said that the recent flood was a big disaster but witnessing the organized and impactful efforts of Alkhidmat Foundation gave me great hope.

She proposed to establish AlKhidmat Disaster Management Center here in Jalalpur Pirwala. The center will ensure rapid response in case of future calamities.