Pakistan's Meesha Shafi, Arooj Aftab secure 2026 Grammy nominations

Meesha Shafi and Arooj Aftab submitted their works for consideration in the 2026 Grammy Awards, marking their fourth consecutive year of recognition by the Recording Academy

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistani singers Meesha Shafi and Arooj Aftab have once again advanced their international musical journeys by submitting their latest works for consideration in the 2026 Grammy Awards, scheduled for February 1.

This marks the fourth consecutive year both artists have been recognized by the Recording Academy, highlighting their growing global impact.

Meesha Shafi’s most radical album to date, Khilnay Ko, released earlier this year, has been submitted in three categories: Best Global Music Album, Best Global Music Performance, and Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical).

The album defies pop conventions through experimental soundscapes and emotionally intense lyricism, reflecting Shafi’s choice to prioritize artistic freedom over mainstream appeal.

Across 11 tracks, Khilnay Ko invites listeners on a journey through grief and resolution.

Arooj Aftab, following the success of her 2024 album Raat Ki Rani, submitted the Khruangbin remix of the title track for Best Remixed Recording.

The collaboration with the Texas-based psychedelic trio reimagines the original’s serene mood into a groove-driven experience while retaining Aftab’s ethereal vocals.

Since winning a Grammy in 2022, Aftab has cemented her place as a trailblazer blending South Asian classical music with modern minimalism.

Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab wins first Grammy

Their continued Grammy presence is a milestone for Pakistani music, inspiring a new generation of artists and showcasing Pakistan’s rising influence on the global music stage.

The first round of Grammy voting runs through October 15.