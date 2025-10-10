Gaza's Dr Hussam Abu Safiya nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

The nomination, initiated by Doctors for Gaza in the Netherlands, seeks to honor his unwavering humanitarian commitment.

(Web Desk) - Palestinian paediatrician and director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, Dr Hussam Abu Safiya, known for his unwavering courage and resilience during the ongoing military operation by the Israeli Army, has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Kamal Adwan Hospital was the last functioning hospital in North Gaza. On December 27, 2024, Dr Hussam Abu Safiya and other medical staff were detained by the Israeli army.

According to his lawyer, Dr Abu Safiya’s condition has rapidly deteriorated, losing over 30 kgs. His health worsened following violent interrogations at Sde Teiman prison and poor conditions in Ofer prison, where he contracted scabies and subjected to solitary confinement, repeated assault and beatings.

He also suffers from high blood pressure and continues to face complications from earlier shrapnel injuries.

Dr Abu Safiya had refused to abandon his patients even amid Israel’s nonstop shelling and ignored the Zionist army’s death threats. He continues to remain in detention without trial under what rights groups describe as harsh and inhumane conditions.

The nomination, initiated by Doctors for Gaza in the Netherlands, seeks to honor his unwavering humanitarian commitment. A global petition has been launched calling on the Nobel Committee to recognize his heroism, with over 34,000 signatures and counting.

Supporters can sign the petition to add their names to the weekly list sent to the Nobel Prize Committee.