Veteran actress Sandhya Shantaram dies aged 94

Sandhya Shantaram went on to work in many classics, including Parchhain (1952), Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje (1955), and Navrang (1959)

(Web Desk) - On Saturday, the veteran star, Sandhya Shantaram, passed away. She was 94 years old.

Sandhya was born as Vijaya Deshmukh on September 13, 1931.

The acclaimed filmmaker V Shantaram cast her in his Marathi film, Amar Bhoopali (1952).

Sandhya Shantaram went on to work in many classics, including Parchhain (1952), Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje (1955), and Navrang (1959).

In 1956, Sandhya married V Shantaram. It was the director’s third marriage, which lasted until his death in 1990.

In Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje, Sandhya got the opportunity to showcase her Kathak skills.

The film established her dancing prowess, for which she continued to remain famous.

In 1961, the actress gained recognition for her role in Stree, where she played the titular character.

The film was directed as well as starred her husband, V Shantaram.

The director decided to incorporate real lions in some of the scenes.

Sandhya famously did not use a body double and prepared for these scenes by sharing a cage with lions.

She made her last film appearance in the Marathi film Chandanachi Choli Ang Ang Jali (1975).

Following the news of Sandhya’s death, tributes appeared on social media in her honour.

Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted: “Saddened by the passing of legendary actress Sandhya Shantaram Ji.”

“Her iconic roles in films like Pinjra, Do Ankhen Barah Hath, Navrang, and Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje will forever be cherished.

“Her remarkable talent and mesmerising dance skills have left an indelible mark on the world of cinema.”