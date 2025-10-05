Pakistani film makes history at Jackson Wild Media Awards

ISLAMABAD (APP) - ‘Moklani – The Last Mohanas’ has made history as the first-ever Pakistani film to win an award at the Jackson Wild Media Awards, widely regarded as the nature equivalent to the Oscars.

The film tells the story of the Mohana of Manchar Lake, an indigenous fisher folk community whose centuries-old way of life is disappearing, said a press release.

Directed and produced by award-winning filmmaker Jawad Sharif, Moklani was chosen from a record-breaking pool of more than 500 entries.

Produced by Jawad Sharif Films with the support of the National Geographic Society and Climate Kahani, Moklani is both a visually striking and deeply human portrait of a community on the brink of cultural extinction. Their struggle reflects the larger climate crisis Pakistan is experiencing.