Court reserves verdict on Ducky Bhai's bail plea in gambling case

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A sessions court in Lahore has reserved the verdict on the post-arrest bail plea of YouTuber Ducky Bhai in a case related to the promotion of a gambling app.

During the hearing, the public prosecutor stated that Ducky Bhai served as the brand ambassador for the gambling app and was actively involved in its promotion.

The prosecution argued that several people suffered financial losses due to the app.

Although some recoveries were made during the investigation, the accused failed to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the money earned through the gambling platform.

According to the case record presented in court, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) had not regularised these apps.

The prosecution claimed that funds earned via these gambling apps were transferred to bank accounts, and supporting documents and bank statements are available as evidence.

The court was informed that proceedings under the anti-money laundering act have been initiated against Ducky Bhai, as the apps were allegedly encouraging youth to engage in gambling.

The prosecutor urged the court to reject the bail plea, citing the recovery of significant evidence during the remand period.

Later, the court reserved its verdict on Ducky Bhai’s post-arrest bail plea.