Court adjourns hearing in gambling case involving Ducky Bhai until October 2

The hearing was conducted by Additional Sessions Judge Sajida Ahmed

(Web Desk) - The hearing of the gambling app case involving YouTuber Ducky Bhai has been adjourned until October 2.

According to reports, a session was held in the Lahore Sessions Court regarding the post-arrest bail application of popular YouTuber Saad ur Rehman, aka Ducky Bhai.

The hearing was conducted by Additional Sessions Judge Sajida Ahmed.

Saad ur Rehman was represented in court by his lawyer, Usman Mushtaq, who presented arguments in favor of the bail.

During the hearing, the National Crime Control and Investigation Agency (NCCIA) requested more time from the court to submit the complete case record.

The court directed NCCIA to ensure that all necessary documents and evidence are submitted in the next hearing. Following this, the hearing was postponed until October 2.

It is worth mentioning that NCCIA has registered a case against Saad ur Rehman for allegedly promoting a gambling application.