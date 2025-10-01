Famous Indian actor arrested at Mumbai airport on charges of smuggling

(Web Desk) - A well-known actor from the Indian film 'Student of the Year 2' was caught red-handed attempting to smuggle drugs.

According to Indian media, a large quantity of drugs worth 40 crore Indian rupees (1.26 billion Pakistani rupees) was recovered from the bag of 32-year-old actor Vishal Brahma at Chennai Airport.

Vishal Brahma had arrived in Chennai from Singapore via Air India flight AI 347, where Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials conducted a search and recovered the banned drug Methaqualone.

Investigations revealed that the actor was allegedly paid a large sum by a Nigerian drug trafficking group to use his bag for smuggling.Officials stated that questioning of the actor continues, and the investigation is being expanded to reach the international network.

Vishal Brahma showcased his acting skills in the 2019 release "Student of the Year 2."Notably, this is not the first such incident; last month, Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjana Galrani were also arrested on smuggling charges.

Both actresses were from the Kannada film industry, and Bangalore Police raided their homes during action against a drug racket and took them into custody.

Similarly, in March, another actress Ranya Rao was arrested at Bangalore Airport for attempting to smuggle 14 kg of gold.She was taken into custody while returning from Dubai.

The value of the recovered gold was about 12 crore rupees (approximately 38 crore Pakistani rupees).She had hidden the gold in various parts of her body. Later, it was revealed that she was connected to an international smuggling network.