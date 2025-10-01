Who is most searched Bollywood star of the decade

Deepika Padukone is most searched Bollywood star of 2014-2024, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan, with ten popular films

(Web Desk) - Deepika Padukone has emerged as the most searched Bollywood personality of the past decade, surpassing superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Prabhas, and Rajinikanth.

The report analyzed weekly rankings from January 2014 to April 2024, based on real page views from IMDb’s 250 million monthly visitors.

Deepika ranks first, followed by Shah Rukh Khan. The top five include Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt, and the late Irrfan Khan. Aamir Khan is sixth, Salman Khan eighth, Hrithik Roshan ninth, and Akshay Kumar tenth.

From regional cinema, Prabhas is 29th and Dhanush 30th.Deepika expressed, “When I started, I was often told how a woman should navigate her career. But I never shied away from questioning, breaking norms, or taking the tough path.”

She added, “The trust from my family, fans, and colleagues gave me the courage to make choices that paved the way for future generations.

