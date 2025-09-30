Hania Aamir's video savouring local cuisine at Bangladeshi YouTuber's home goes viral

The video, shared on YouTube, has been widely appreciated by viewers, garnering over 1 million views

(Web Desk) - As it all over the internet, Popular Pakistani actor Hania Aamir is currently in Bangladesh, where she is participating in various events to interact with her fans.

Recently, Hania Aamir visited the home of Bangladeshi YouTuber Iftikhar Rafsan, where she met his family and savored local Bangladeshi dishes.

The video, shared on YouTube, has been widely appreciated by viewers, garnering over 1 million views.In the video, Hania can be seen engaging in conversation with Rafsan’s mother and enjoying the local cuisine.

She tried a raw green chili, initially saying it wasn’t too spicy, but later humorously admitted to making mistakes in the heat of the moment.

She also tasted local gulab jamun, remarking that she had never had anything like it in Pakistan and asked if she could take some with her.Bangladeshi YouTuber Iftikhar Rafsan shared that people have been asking him about Hania Aamir’s personality.

Describing her, he said she is very cheerful, lively, and easily connects with people.

Fans from Pakistan and Bangladesh have been praising the video, commending the humility of both Hania Aamir and Iftikhar Rafsan, as well as the heartfelt hospitality shown by Rafsan’s mother in the comments section.