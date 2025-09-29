Singer Umair Jaswal reveals wife face on first wedding anniversary

Umair tied the knot months after his divorce from actress Sana Javed

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Singer Umair Jaswal has once again taken social media by storm by finally unveiling the face of his second wife on Instagram.

The heartfelt post, featuring a warm picture of the lady, was accompanied by a touching caption where Umair wrote, “May Allah protect you always,” expressing his love and prayers for her.

The post instantly went viral, with fans and fellow celebrities flooding the comments with congratulatory messages and heart emojis.

This marks the first time Umair has revealed his wife’s identity, as until now he had kept her face hidden despite sharing glimpses of their life together.

For the unversed, Umair tied the knot in a private Nikah ceremony in October 2024, months after his divorce from actress Sana Javed. The news of his second marriage had come as a surprise to fans, much like his latest Instagram reveal.

Sana Javed married cricketer Shoaib Malik in January 2024 after her separation from Umair.

Their marriage sparked massive trolling on social media, with Sana and Shoaib facing harsh criticism, while Sania Mirza and Umair Jaswal received widespread sympathy and support.

Umair’s latest reveal has once again made him a talking point online, with fans celebrating his new beginning.