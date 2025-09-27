Rabeeca Khan celebrates 21st birthday with style

Rabeeca has amassed millions of followers through her family vlogs

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Rabeeca Khan, a prominent Pakistani social media celebrity and digital content creator, marked her 21st birthday in a joyful family gathering.

Known for her engaging videos on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, Rabeeca has amassed millions of followers through her family vlogs, singing, and beauty content.

The celebration was attended by her close family, including her father, famous comedian Kashif Khan, her mother, brothers, and her husband Hussain Tareen, whom she recently married in a nikah ceremony.

For the occasion, Rabeeca wore a stunning Mehndi green maxi dress.

Rabeeca Khan, Hussain Tareen begin wedding festivities with Mehndi, Qawwali night

Her husband, Hussain Tareen, presented her with gifts and bouquets, adding to the festive atmosphere of the event.

Rabeeca Khan and Hussain Tareen, who got engaged in 2024, remain among Pakistan’s most followed and adored content creators.