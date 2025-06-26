Rabeeca Khan, Hussain Tareen begin wedding festivities with Mehndi, Qawwali night

They lit up social media with glimpses

(Web Desk) – TikTok sensations Rabeeca Khan and Hussain Tareen lit up social media with glimpses from their vibrant Mehndi and Qawwali night, officially kicking off their wedding festivities in Karachi.

Held in the bustling city, the event drew a crowd of social media influencers, close friends, and family members, all gathered to celebrate the beloved couple.

Rabeeca, who recently made waves with her bold yellow Mayun outfit, stunned in a pastel ice blue lehenga-choli adorned with intricate silver mirror work and sequins. She completed her look with a matching dupatta and Kasheez jewellery, radiating elegance.

Hussain matched her energy in a similarly embellished kurta and trousers, paired with black shoes. However, it was his striking blue contact lenses—chosen to match his outfit—that stole the spotlight and ignited a flurry of reactions online.

Despite the light trolling, fans continued to shower the couple with love, flooding social media with clips of the lively celebration filled with music, dancing, and heartfelt moments.

Guests were seen enjoying themselves thoroughly, capturing joyful memories as they danced the night away.

Rabeeca Khan and Hussain Tareen, who got engaged in 2024, remain among Pakistan’s most followed and adored content creators, and their wedding celebrations are already proving to be just as unforgettable as their online personas.