Attaullah Esakhelvi's legacy shines in son's 'Thewa' remake promo

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Singer Sanwal Esakhelvi has released the promo of the iconic song Thewa alongside his father, renowned folk legend Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi.

The much-celebrated voice of Pakistani folk music has now passed the torch to his son, who has officially stepped into his father’s artistic legacy.

The first offering from this musical partnership comes in the form of a reimagined version of Thewa. The promo includes not only the newly recorded performance but also nostalgic glimpses of Attaullah’s memorable stage acts from the past. Fans have warmly welcomed the teaser, with social media buzzing over the collaboration.

The remake has been recorded in a refreshing style by Sanwal with his father, combining the timeless charm of the original melody with contemporary musical elements. This unique blend is designed to resonate with long-time admirers while also appealing to younger audiences.

The promo has already gained wide attention, with listeners praising both the emotional depth and technical brilliance of the arrangement. It offers a rare mix of classic folk sound and modern production, highlighting the enduring relevance of the Esakhelvi musical tradition.

The complete version of Thewa will be released soon, with eager anticipation among fans who are counting down to its launch.