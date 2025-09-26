Diljit Dosanjh breaks silence on criticism for release of 'Sardaar Ji 3'

(Web Desk) - Global Punjabi icon Diljit Dosanjh, known for his music, acting, and film production, recently opened up about a longstanding issue that had troubled him for years.

During a stop on his ongoing Aura Tour, Diljit addressed the backlash he faced following the release of his film Sardaar Ji 3, particularly in the context of political tensions between Pakistan and India.

While the film was a major success — especially in Pakistan, where Diljit enjoys immense popularity — its release came shortly after a conflict between the two neighboring nations. This timing led to sharp criticism, with some media outlets and officials accusing Diljit of insensitivity.

Speaking candidly to his audience, Diljit clarified that Sardaar Ji 3 had been filmed well before the conflict occurred. Yet, despite this fact, he found himself unfairly targeted. “The media and certain officials were quick to judge,” he said. “Their reaction was full of hypocrisy.”

Diljit drew a comparison to India-Pakistan cricket matches, which often resume even after periods of political tension. “If sports can continue, why can’t art?” he questioned. “When the movie came out, people made it a controversy. I kept those feelings inside me. But I haven’t forgotten how I was treated.”

At the time, Diljit chose not to respond publicly, despite having answers to every criticism. “I stayed silent out of respect. But let me be clear — I have never gone against my nation,” he told the crowd, receiving applause.

He emphasised that both he and his team condemned the attacks that had sparked the conflict. “We are Punjabis. We’ve always stood by our country. We can never go against it,” he affirmed.

His heartfelt remarks have reignited discussion about the treatment of artists during politically sensitive times. Fans across borders have praised him for finally speaking out, highlighting the double standards often applied to entertainers when tensions rise between nations.