Neelofar set for release: Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan reunite on the big screen

(Dunya News) – After years of speculation, the wait is finally over—Neelofar, featuring Pakistan’s beloved on-screen pair Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan, is officially hitting cinemas this winter.

The announcement arrived through a joint Instagram post by the film’s team, captioned: “Agli mulaqat ka intezar rahay ga… Neelofar — This winter.” The post included a brief teaser showing a silhouetted man and woman, foreheads gently touching against a glowing red backdrop.

Originally planned for a December 2022 release, the film was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping fans guessing for years. Mahira had earlier shared an emotional note after wrapping up shooting in 2020, writing, “I take with me a piece of you, leaving a bit of my soul with you… My darling Neelofar, I shall miss you so much… Can’t wait for all of you to see our hard work and love on your screens soon.”

Written and directed by Ammar Rasool, Neelofar stars Fawad as Mansoor Ali Khan opposite Mahira in the titular role. The stellar cast also includes Madiha Imam, Samiya Mumtaz, Behroze Sabzwari, Atiqa Odho, and Gohar Rasheed. The film is produced by Usaf Shariq, with Fawad Khan and Hassaan Khalid serving as executive producers.

This marks the third major collaboration between Mahira and Fawad after their unforgettable chemistry in Humsafar and their blockbuster reunion in The Legend of Maula Jatt. While the exact release date remains under wraps, excitement is already surging as fans eagerly count down to their long-awaited return to the big screen.

