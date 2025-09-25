AI-generated birthday bash of Ahsan Mohsin sounds warning

Guest list fake, but the actor’s point about staying alert in AI age is real

(Web Desk) - Actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram turned his birthday into a digital spectacle, sharing AI-generated pictures of himself chilling with everyone from world leaders to Hollywood superstars and sneaking in a warning about the dangers of believing everything online.

The actor’s Instagram stories featured a surreal guest list no party planner could ever pull off.

In the AI-generated photos, the actor can be seen hanging out with US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and then casually shifting tables to Britney Spears, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Tom Cruise, and John Cena.

Standing alongside Trump and Putin, he wrote, “Some friends came to wish me on my birthday.”

In another story, Ikram paired with Spears and wrote: “Hit me baby one more time also came to see me.”

With the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, the actor said: “Kylie and Kim stole the show, though.” A shot with Tom Cruise carried the caption, “Someone showed up a little late.”

Perhaps the funniest post showed Trump, Putin and Xi leaping behind him, captioned, “Pakistanis after signing Saudi defence agreement.” John Cena’s trademark catchphrase inspired the caption, “John Cena said you can’t see me, but I could see him, and so can you.”

While fans laughed at the absurdity of the mash-up, Ikram made it clear this wasn’t just for giggles. “AI is funny but can be dangerous too,” he reminded followers in a follow-up post, stressing the importance of fact-checking in an era where fake images can spread faster than the truth.

"These satire posts were there to make all of you aware that not everything you see on the internet is true, and one should verify what is the truth and what is fake,” he concluded the post.

At the end of the day, Ikram’s AI birthday celebration was part comedy, part cautionary tale. The digital guest list may have been fake, but the actor’s point about staying alert in the age of artificial intelligence couldn’t have been more real.

