NCCIA registers case against Rajab Butt for promoting gambling apps

(Web Desk) - Rajab Butt has become the latest YouTube creator to face action as National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has registered a case against him for allegedly promoting betting apps.

The controversy first began when fellow YouTuber Ducky Bhai was arrested for allegedly promoting gambling platforms across digital spaces.

He remains in custody, with multiple court hearings already held, while investigators continue digging deeper into his alleged activities.

Now Rajab finds himself pulled into the spotlight, as NCCIA has now formally registered a case for promoting similar applications.

According to their report, Rajab used his social media platforms extensively to market betting services toward unsuspecting followers.

The authorities summoned him to explain his involvement, but he failed to attend, raising suspicions of intentional non-cooperation.

This absence eventually prompted investigators to escalate matters, officially filing charges and broadening the ongoing crackdown on digital influencers.

Rajab left Pakistan when embroiled in controversies, choosing instead to remain abroad as cases against him mounted.