Pakistani girl adopted by Chinese couple becomes influencer and marries fan

Fan was found abandoned in a cardboard box in Pakistan

(Web Desk) - A Pakistani influencer who was adopted by her Chinese parents has married one of her first online fans who was struck by her “$resilience and kindness”

Fan Zihe, 20, has attracted more than 1.8 million followers on mainland social media thanks to her exotic beauty and strong accent local to Henan province in central China.

According to the mainland media outlet Daxiang News, Fan was found abandoned in a cardboard box in Pakistan before being adopted by a childless Chinese couple working there.

They took her home to rural Henan, named her Fan Zihe to symbolise longevity, and raised her with love despite their modest means.

Her life changed in late 2023 when a short clip of her slurping noodles and praising them in a thick Henan accent went viral, attracting more than 1.4 million likes.

Viewers were struck not only by her beautiful looks but also by the warmth she shared with her adoptive parents.

Since then, Fan has been posting glimpses of farm life on social media, earning a living from short videos while also helping villagers sell local produce.

Fan’s fiancé, who uses the pseudonym Lyu Xiaoshuai, was among her earliest followers.

He told the mainland media outlet Jiupai News that her video left him impressed by her “unconventional yet captivating beauty”.

The two met by chance at a dinner with friends, where Lyu remembered her as even slimmer than on camera, with a blunt personality but few words.

They exchanged contact details and, over time, their relationship grew into a romance.

Lyu shared Fan’s story with his family, and his grandmother was touched by the young woman’s resilience and kindness.

Wanting to ease her load, he quit his job and moved back to Henan to help run her social media accounts.

Lyu carried equipment during shoots, taught himself video editing and managed fan messages.

Over their three years together, he also took Fan and her adoptive parents on trips and often helped them with farm work.

