Tauqeer Nasir says Ajay Devgn inspired by his acting

(Web Desk) - Senior actor Tauqeer Nasir has revealed that several people have informed him that Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has expressed admiration for his acting in interviews.

Highlighting the significance of this, he stated that it is a big deal because people rarely acknowledge someone’s personality here, and it reflects Ajay Devgn’s greatness that he mentioned his name.

According to Tauqeer Nasir, for an actor to recognize another’s inspiring persona is a remarkable thing, just as he himself is inspired by Waheed Murad.

The actor claimed that he has set a new trend through his acting. He explained that typically, a poor person’s tone is subdued, but he portrayed that even a poor person’s tone can carry aggression, while it is naturally present in a rich person.

He further noted that a character is not forcibly made emotional; rather, the entire character is crafted by understanding its psyche, frustrations, and emotions.

Nasir added that when people told him Ajay Devgn was inspired by him, he watched a few of Devgn’s films, including 'Omkara', and indeed noticed some similarities, particularly in the way emotions are expressed through the eyes, just as he does.

He emphasized that in acting, the most powerful tool is the eyes, as they create a profound impact.