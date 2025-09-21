Mahira Khan joins 'Acha Ji Aisa Hai Kya' meme trend, video viral

(Web Desk) - If you’ve been scrolling through Instagram lately, chances are you’ve come across at least one reel with the now-famous line: “Acha ji aisa hai kya, Jazakallah, thank you so much” in that quirky, sweet tone. The audio has become a massive trend on social media, with thousands of reels and memes flooding timelines every single day.

While some find it hilarious and wholesome, others call it annoying, but there’s no denying it’s everywhere.

The viral trend originally started with Shehzadi, a TikTok sensation who rose to fame with her unique way of responding to fans’ comments. Instead of reacting negatively to sarcastic remarks about her looks, Shehzadi embraced them and turned them into playful content.

In her videos, she often mentioned how people compared her to popular stars like Mahira Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Rani Mukerji, a claim that quickly caught attention online.

Recently, Mahira Khan herself recreated one of Shehzadi’s viral videos. Dressed in an elegant white outfit, Mahira perfectly mimicked Shehzadi’s tone, expressions, and energy, leaving fans both amused and impressed. Her reel has since gone viral, proving how unstoppable this meme has become.

With Shehzadi’s popularity soaring, she was even invited by Nida Yasir recently, it looks like the “Acha ji aisa hai kya” trend is here to stay, continuing to dominate Instagram feeds for weeks to come.

