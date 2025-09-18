Dipika Kakar teaches son basics of Quran learning, video goes viral

(Web Desk) Television actress Dipika Kakar, who is currently enjoying her journey of motherhood, is winning hearts online with a precious moment featuring her son, Ruhaan.

Dipika and her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, welcomed Ruhaan on June 21, 2023, and the little one has now turned two.

The couple often delights fans with glimpses of their family life through their vlogs. A clip from one such vlog has recently gone viral on Instagram. In the video, Dipika is seen lovingly teaching Ruhaan the Arabic alphabets as his first step towards learning the Quran. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the wholesome interaction.

While many flooded the comments section with “Mashallah,” one fan wrote, “Everyone is hearing the child but I’m just observing his mother’s pronouncing,” while another added, “Dipika, tarif to sirf yaha tumhari honi chahiye.”

For the unversed, Dipika accepted Islam in 2018 before marrying Shoaib Ibrahim, adopting the name Faiza. She had confirmed her conversion in an interview, calling it a personal and happy decision, supported by her family.

Meanwhile, Dipika has also been bravely sharing her health journey with fans after being diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer in May this year. A routine hospital visit for stomach pain had revealed a tennis ball-sized tumour, which later required a 14-hour-long surgery in June. While doctors confirmed no cancer cells were present post-surgery, they warned of the risk of recurrence.

Dipika continues to stay positive and often updates her followers through candid vlogs, though she admits that side effects like hair fall remain emotionally challenging.

On the professional front, Dipika was last seen on Celebrity MasterChef. However, she had to withdraw midway after sustaining an arm injury, and the season was eventually won by actor Gaurav Khanna.

