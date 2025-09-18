Over 4,000 actors, filmmakers sign pledge to boycott Israeli film industry over Gaza

We pledge not to screen films, appear at, or otherwise work with Israeli film institutions

(Web Desk) - More than 4,000 film industry figures, including some major Hollywood actors, have now signed an open letter calling for a boycott of the Israeli film industry.

“We pledge not to screen films, appear at, or otherwise work with Israeli film institutions — including festivals, cinemas, broadcasters, and production companies — that are implicated in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people,” read the letter.

Joining the signatories who joined the boycott pledge earlier in the week were several additional high-profile actors and filmmakers, including Joaquin Phoenix, Emma D’Arcy, Rooney Mara, Eric Andre, Elliot Page and Guy Pearce.

The letter’s 1,300 original backers included movie and TV stars Josh O’Connor, Lena Headley, Tilda Swinton, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Brian Cox, Olivia Colman, Ilana Glazer, Ayo Edebiri and Mark Ruffalo.

Hundreds more quickly joined, including Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield and Jonathan Glazer.