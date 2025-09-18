Malaika Arora opens up about public scrutiny

I have been called too bold, too outspoken, too everything

(Web Desk) – For years, Malaika Arora has been labeled too bold, too outspoken, or simply too much, tags that have followed her throughout her journey in Bollywood.

In a candid conversation with the media, the actress and entrepreneur reflected on how those very labels, once burdensome, have now become her strength.

“In the beginning, I fought against the judgments,” she shared. “I constantly felt the need to explain myself, to justify my choices, whether in my career, my clothes, or my relationships.”

But over time, something shifted. “The real transformation came the day I stopped explaining myself,” Malaika said. “That is when I truly felt free.”

Now, she embraces those once-derogatory labels as part of her identity.

“I have been called too bold, too outspoken, too everything. And honestly? I wear it like a crown now,” she said. “If I am too much for someone, they are probably not enough for me.”

Previously married to actor Arbaaz Khan, with whom she shares a son, Malaika has often found her personal and professional life under intense public scrutiny from her marriage to her fashion choices, and most recently, her high-profile relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.