Hassan Zahid gets bail after Samiya Hijab withdraws harassment case

The influencer told the court she had no objection if Zahid was granted bail

(Web Desk) - An Islamabad district and sessions court on Monday granted bail to Hassan Zahid after social media influencer Samiya Hijab formally withdrew her harassment allegations and informed the court she no longer wished to pursue the case.

At the outset of the hearing, Hijab told the judge that she and Zahid had reached an out-of-court settlement. She further stated that she had no objection to Zahid being granted bail or potentially being acquitted in the future. In response, the court approved bail for Zahid, directing him to submit surety bonds worth Rs20,000 in each of the registered cases.

Earlier this month, Hijab, an Islamabad-based influencer with a following of nearly 850,000 on Instagram, had accused Zahid of repeated harassment. She alleged that Zahid, a former acquaintance, had been threatening her and pressuring her to marry him.

Her allegations sparked widespread concern on social media, with many users demanding immediate legal action. Police subsequently registered multiple cases and launched an investigation into the matter.