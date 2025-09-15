Mike Tyson floors YouTube star MrBeast with crushing punch

Tyson then proceeded to land a crushing left hook to the body

(Web Desk) - The former heavyweight world champion delivered a vicious shot to the YouTube star at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Mike Tyson floored MrBeast with a crushing body punch ahead of mega fight Canelo Alvarez v Terence Crawford at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas.

The former heavyweight world champion was set up to show the YouTube star just how a punch from an elite boxer feels, hours before Crawford outclassed Canelo in a stunning display of boxing.

And despite being well past his prime at 59 years of age, Tyson has kept himself in shape, including a camp for a controversial exhibition bout with Jake Paul last year, allowing him to dish out punishment to the underprepared MrBeast.

"Mike Tyson is about to punch me, because thanks to Riyadh Season, Canelo v Crawford is about to happen, it literally starts within an hour, after this you need to go watch it,” remarked the MrBeast, who has 435 million subscribers on the streaming giant, with Saudi boxing supremo Turki Alalshikh watching on alongside the former world heavyweight champion.

"And to raise awareness I'm going to take a punch from Mike Tyson, whenever you're ready.”

Tyson then proceeded to land a crushing left hook to the body, immediately flooring the novice, who was left gasping for air on one knee and held up by ‘Iron Mike’.

Alalshikh, wearing a Canelo v Crawford t-shirt, watched on laughing, with the audience behind the camera audibly wincing at the impact of the shot.

MrBeast later returned to ringside to watch the card, sitting alongside Alalshikh, Dana White and Hollywood superstar Jason Statham.