YouTubers get flak for filming father's death vlog

(Web Desk) - A YouTube channel titled Ammara With Life has triggered nationwide outrage after uploading a 43-minute vlog of their father’s last hours.

The video featured two sisters documenting their father’s deteriorating condition while repeatedly addressing their audience in real time.

In the footage, the sisters cried continuously, telling viewers that their father was no longer speaking or responding to them.

At one point, when the father attempted to make faint sounds, the family continued filming instead of rushing him to the hospital.

One daughter told viewers that a doctor was on the way, though many questioned why no urgent help was immediately sought.

Viewers also noted that the brothers in the household appeared indifferent, casually moving about as the father struggled on his bed.

The most disturbing moment came when the daughter folded her dying father’s hand into a thumbs-up and said: “Like and subscribe.”

This scene ignited fury, with accusations that the family had shamelessly cashed in on their father’s suffering for YouTube views.

Some subscribers even alleged that the man took his final breath during the recording, yet the family continued to film.

Critics were horrified that his eyes were not closed, and instead, the camera kept rolling through the heartbreaking moment.

In the closing scenes, the daughter behind the camera screamed in grief, asking viewers, “What do I do?” before turning it off.

The video quickly spread across social media, sparking condemnation and a heated debate about the ethics of family vlogging.

One viewer remarked: “Hope their children do the same with them one day.”

Another said: “Filming a death vlog is insane.”

A third stated that such videos should be regulated by the government, while some called it evidence of societal decline.

