'Aabeer Gulaal' finally premieres in cinemas worldwide

(Web Desk) - Aabeer Gulaal has finally made its global debut after several months of uncertainty and a long wait for audiences.

The cross–border project starring Pakistan’s Fawad Khan opposite India’s Vaani Kapoor was released worldwide on September 12, 2025.

It premiered in cinemas across the UAE, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

The release is a collaboration between the two neighbouring nations, though fans in Pakistan and India are still unable to watch the film.

Initially, Aabeer Gulaal had been scheduled for a May 2025 premiere following the teaser launch in April, but political tensions disrupted the plan.

Promotional content, including the trailer, was temporarily taken down from major platforms like YouTube.

In August 2025, however, the makers revived the buzz by re-releasing the trailer with a confirmed new international release date.

Despite hopes of a South Asian theatrical rollout, no cinema listings exist in Pakistan and India.

The film also marks Fawad Khan’s much–awaited return to Bollywood after nearly a decade, his last appearance being Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016.

The plot follows Aabeer Singh (Fawad Khan), a London–based restaurateur, who travels to Jaipur for a culinary contest.

There, he crosses paths with Gulaal Bajaj (Vaani Kapoor) in a chance encounter that soon takes a dramatic turn.

When Gulaal wins the competition, she faces family resistance about leaving India, but ultimately heads to London for the opportunity.

Her arrival, however, creates a wave of humorous missteps, complicating life for Aabeer and forcing him to reconsider her role in his restaurant.

Critics have described the story as lighthearted yet engaging.

The dialogues have been praised for their natural flow and relatability to everyday conversations.

Aarti S Bagdi’s direction has been singled out for its emphasis on character-driven humour, emotional warmth, and family–friendly storytelling devoid of clichés.

Audiences have also noted that the film retains an Indian cultural essence despite its international setting, amplified by melodious songs woven into the narrative.

With strong performances from the lead pair, breezy writing, and charming visuals, Aabeer Gulaal seems set to become a global crowd-pleaser.