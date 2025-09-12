Chahat Fateh Ali Khan warns legal action against restaurant for sharing egg attack video

Khan said that the video was uploaded on social media three months after the incident

(Web Desk) - Renowned comedian-singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan has announced legal action against a restaurant in the United Kingdom, which shared a video of an egg attack on him.

Khan said that the video was uploaded on social media three months after the incident.

In a video posted on Instagram, Khan revealed that the UK restaurant released footage on social media showing two individuals attacking him with eggs in June, despite earlier claiming that no such video existed when he inquired about it.

According to the singer, the incident occurred on June 19 outside the Pakistani restaurant 'Paratha Stop Palace' in the city of Blackburn, UK, as he was leaving after a performance.

He stated that the restaurant's security personnel wanted to take pictures with him, and it was during this time that the attack took place.

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan explained that the restaurant owners, Iram and Faiz, had invited him for the performance. After the show, the staff took group photos, and as he was leaving, the security personnel asked for pictures, and that was when masked individuals appeared out of no where and pounced on him with eggs.

He recounted that two persons hit him with eggs as he said the incident left him unwell for four days.

After recovering, he said when he asked the restaurant management and requested CCTV footage, they denied having any cameras outside the premises. However, three months after the incident, the same restaurant shared the video on its Instagram account.

"This merits a case against the restaurant on falsehood and deception, the singer said.