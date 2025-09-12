Miss America 2026 Cassie faces criticism over pageant makeup

Still, she admitted that she is a normal person who is not immune to harsh words

(Web Desk) - Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan at the pageant finale held on Sept. 7, 2025 in Florid, the U.S. Photo from Donegan's Instagram

According to People magazine, the 28-year-old from New York won the crown on Sept. 7, defeating 52 other delegates at the finale held at the Walt Disney Theater in Orlando, Florida.

In an interview with People, Donegan acknowledged that negativity is inevitable in the public eye.

"Often you do have to just pick and choose what you allow yourself to digest," she said. "Really leaning into those who are lifting me up, loving me and holding me high, and choosing to focus on the positivity that’s happening in the moment."

Still, she admitted that she is a normal person who is not immune to harsh words.

"No, I don’t want to hear people ever say anything negative, especially about my appearance," she said. "But I also respect that the internet is a public space and people have the right to their opinion... no one’s going to be everyone’s favorite all of the time."

The beauty queen added: "At the end of the day, if even just one person has felt touched in some way or seen or loved through me as Miss America, then I’ve done my job."

According to The Independent, as part of her win, Donegan received a US$50,000 tuition scholarship. She also earned an additional US$3,000 after winning the talent competition with her vocal performance.