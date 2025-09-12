Their marriage on the boats, video goes viral

(Web Desk) – A wedding in Toba Tek Singh has become the talk of the town after a groom’s baraat (wedding procession) travelled on Rescue 1122 boats.

The couple and their guests were stranded in flood-hit areas, but rescuers stepped in to keep the ceremony alive.

Footage showed the bride and groom wearing bright life jackets as officials rowed them past submerged villages and farmlands.

The journey started in Kalira Adda, with the wedding procession slowly moving on boats toward the village of Khan Da Chak.

After the rituals concluded, the bride was sent off in the same rescue boat before being taken to her new home. Videos and photos of the unusual procession went viral, with social media users cheering the couple’s determination to celebrate.

One comment read “Shadi nahi rukni chahiye (The wedding must not stop.)”

Another added: “This can only happen in Pakistan.”

A user remarked that Pakistanis always find joy despite hardship, calling the barat “proof of a happy and resilient nation.”

The celebration has reminded many of how strongly marriage ceremonies are valued, even when disasters make conditions extremely difficult.