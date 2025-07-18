No evidence of any toxic substance or suspicious chemical found in Humaira Asghar's system, report

KARACHI (Web Desk) – A significant development has emerged in the mysterious death case of renowned model and actress Humaira Asghar.

Police have received the preliminary chemical test reports obtained during the post-mortem, revealing an important clue regarding the cause of death.

According to police sources, several types of tests were conducted during Humaira Asghar’s post-mortem, and the samples were sent to the forensic laboratory at the University of Karachi.

The reports received from the lab so far have found no evidence of any toxic substance or suspicious chemical in her system. However, a few reports are still pending, and a final conclusion can only be drawn once the complete report is received.

The initial findings suggest that the actress did not die due to poisoning, indicating that the case is now leaning more toward a natural cause of death.

It is worth mentioning that the body of model and actress Humaira Asghar was found on July 8 on the fourth floor of a residential building located in Ittehad Commercial, Defence Phase 6.

