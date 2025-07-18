Gunshots fired at house of YouTuber Rajab Butt

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The house of controversial YouTuber Rajab Butt came under fire on late Thursday night, police said.

According to police, the incident took place in Chung police jurisdiction when two unidentified gunmen riding a motorcycle opened fire at Rajab Butt’s house.

The assailants fired several gunshots and fled. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, a police spokesperson said and confirmed that no one was present inside the house during the time of the attack.

Police have launched an investigation and are using CCTV footage from nearby buildings and street cameras to reach out to the motorcyclists assailants.

“The culprits will be brought to justice, a senior police officer assured while speaking to the media. “We have already secured surveillance footage and are analysing all possible leads.”