Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani welcome baby girl as fans shower love

In a joyful moment for Bollywood, beloved couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have reportedly welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

Sources close to the family revealed that Kiara delivered the baby through a normal delivery at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, with both mother and daughter said to be doing well.

While Sidharth and Kiara have not yet officially confirmed the news, social media is buzzing with excitement as fans and celebrities shower the couple with heartfelt congratulations.

The couple, who married in a picturesque ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on February 7, 2023, announced their pregnancy earlier this year with a touching Instagram post featuring them holding baby socks, captioned, “The greatest gift of our lives... Coming soon.”

Their romance blossomed on the sets of their blockbuster film 'Shershaah', where their on-screen chemistry developed into a real-life love story. Despite keeping their relationship private, Sidharth and Kiara have become one of Bollywood’s most cherished pairs.

Joining other celebrity parents like Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, the couple is embracing this new chapter of parenthood, with warm wishes flooding in from fans nationwide.