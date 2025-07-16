After Chaiwala, blue-eyed Kapray Wala of Skardu gets tractions on internet

(Web Desk) – Nearly a decade after Islamabad’s famous “chaiwala” (tea seller) Arshad Khan took the internet by storm, another everyday face is capturing hearts online — this time, it's a blue-eyed cloth seller from Skardu, dubbed the “kapray wala.”

A short video featuring the young man, who runs a family-owned fabric shop in the picturesque city of Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan, has gone viral on social media. His striking features, particularly his blue eyes, have drawn immediate comparisons to Arshad Khan, with many users even calling him more handsome than the original chaiwala.

The clip, first shared by a local female journalist, quickly gained traction as lifestyle and entertainment pages reposted it, fueling the young shopkeeper’s growing popularity.

In the video, the man shares that his family has been in the fabric business in Skardu for around 45 years, although their roots trace back to Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He has been managing the shop for the past six to seven years and often receives compliments for his looks.

Despite the newfound attention, the “kapray wala” says he isn’t interested in modeling or joining the entertainment industry. He expressed contentment with his current life and business, stating that his focus remains on continuing his family's work.

Still, his popularity is soaring. Social media users have flooded the comments with praise, with some even requesting links to his Instagram profile.

The comparisons to Arshad Khan are hard to ignore. The chaiwala’s candid photo preparing tea in Islamabad in 2016 made him an overnight star. He went on to model professionally and eventually launched his own international tea café brand, “Arshad Chaiwala.”

Interestingly, both viral sensations hail from Mardan. Arshad Khan has also made headlines more recently, as reports emerged that he may be of Afghan origin, with his citizenship currently under legal review.



