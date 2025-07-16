Ahsan Khan gets flak over clip with Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi

(Web Desk) – Pakistani actor Ahsan Khan is facing backlash online after a video clip from a recent literary event at the UK Houses of Parliament went viral. The event featured prominent Indian artists Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi and was intended to celebrate South Asian literature and culture.

While the gathering focused on cultural exchange and remained peaceful, a short video showing Khan seated beside Azmi and praising both Indian guests has sparked controversy. In his speech, Khan highlighted the power of art and literature in bridging divides across South Asia, calling creativity a tool for building unity beyond borders.

However, the actor’s remarks — and particularly his interaction with Javed Akhtar — drew sharp criticism from some social media users. The backlash stems in part from Akhtar’s earlier comments in 2023, when he accused Pakistan of providing safe haven to individuals involved in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Those statements were strongly criticised by various Pakistani artists and public figures at the time.

In light of that history, Khan’s presence at the same event and his praise for the Indian guests reignited tensions online. Comments on social media ranged from disappointment to outright condemnation. One user called the appearance “shameless,” while another said, “Didn’t expect this from Ahsan Khan.”

Critics argue that artists attending cross-border events should be mindful of public sentiment, especially during sensitive political climates.

Khan, known for advocating regional peace and harmony, used his platform at the event to promote dialogue through culture and the arts. He described artistic expression as a way to connect people beyond national boundaries.

Despite his intentions, many feel that the optics of the event have overshadowed the message — a reminder of the fine line public figures walk when navigating cross-cultural engagements.