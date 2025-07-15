Indian Model San Rachel commits suicide over financial stress

(Web Desk) – Indian Model and social media influencer, San Rechal Gandhi, died by suicide on Sunday.

She was only 26 at the time of her demise, and she was reportedly under massive financial stress which pushed her to resort to the extreme step.

The model reportedly popped a large number of tablets to end her life, and after failing to admit her at a government hospital and a private hospital, she was taken to Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), where he breathed her last.

As per local police, San Rechal was under immense monetary pressure for quite some time now. She even sold her jewellery a few days ago to gather money to pursue her career, and when that did not suffice, she reached out to her father for help. San Rechal reportedly visited her father's house hours before her death and sought financial help from him. He, however, denied her money stating that he also had responsibilities towards his son.

San Rechal was best known for winning the Miss Pondicherry 2022 pageant. In 2023, she represented India at Miss Africa Golden pageant.

She also held the titles of Miss Best Attitude 2019, Miss Dark Queen Tamil Nadu 2019, and Queen of Madras 2022, among others.

San Rechal was known for advocating inclusion of models in the entertainment and modelling industry, irrespective of their skin colour. She was also a pageant coach, and through her social media, encouraged young women to pursue their modelling dreams while also shattering stereotypes about skin colour in the fashion world.

