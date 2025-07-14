Faizan Khawaja quits showbiz after delayed payments

Many of us live under constant stress—unable to pay rent or utility bills

(Web Desk) – Actor Faizan Khawaja has announced his decision to leave Pakistan’s entertainment industry, citing chronic delays in payments and widespread mistreatment as the primary reasons behind his exit.

In a candid Instagram story, Faizan revealed that financial instability and a lack of accountability within the industry had taken a serious toll on his well-being.

“I had to repeatedly ask for the payment I had already earned. That’s why I said goodbye to showbiz,” he shared.

His revelation comes in the wake of veteran actor Mohammad Ahmed’s recent criticism of producers who fail to pay actors and crew members on time.

Faizan stated that the problem is systemic, affecting countless artists who rely on acting to support their families. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, many production houses allegedly failed to clear dues, despite knowing the financial vulnerabilities of performers.

“These cheques often came two years late. Sometimes they never came at all,” he said, adding that in some cases, the delayed cheques became void—forcing actors to work without pay and with no legal recourse.

He cited the example of the late Humaira Asghar Ali, who reportedly faced similar struggles with unpaid dues amid serious health and financial challenges.

“Many of us live under constant stress—unable to pay rent or utility bills—yet continue working in silence,” Faizan added. “Keep quiet, keep working, and keep begging. That’s how the system works.”

Describing his decision as deeply emotional, he said the constant humiliation and financial uncertainty eventually outweighed the creative satisfaction of acting.

“I’m not alone,” he added. “Many actors quit because they can no longer tolerate the exploitation.”

Faizan’s post was met with an outpouring of support from fans and fellow artists. Many praised his courage and called for systemic reforms to protect industry professionals.

Having worked in several well-known dramas and films, Faizan Khawaja now hopes his story will prompt greater accountability in the industry.

“Unless real structural changes are made,” he warned, “more artists will continue to be driven out by exploitation disguised as opportunity.