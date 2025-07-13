Influencer Abdu Rozik released after Dubai airport arrest

(Web Desk) - Tajikistani singer and social media influencer Abdu Rozik was released from custody on Saturday after being arrested earlier in the day at Dubai International Airport.

The 21-year-old uploaded a video on Instagram hours later, showing him receiving an award at the India International Influencers Awards (IIIA) held on July 12 at the Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights. The video did not refer to his detention.

Rozik was taken into custody shortly after arriving from Montenegro, according to sources familiar with the matter. An individual who claims to have filed the complaint said Rozik was released on bail with restrictions on travel but requested not to be named. This information could not be independently verified with official sources.

The Dubai Media Office declined to comment on the matter, and Dubai Police have issued no public statement as of Sunday afternoon.

Rozik, who stands just over three feet tall due to a growth hormone deficiency, is one of the region’s most recognisable young public figures. He holds a UAE Golden Visa and has been based in Dubai for several years. He gained fame through music, viral videos, and appearances on reality TV shows such as Bigg Boss 16.

In 2024, he made his boxing debut at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena and launched his restaurant brand Habibi in the UK. That same year, he was questioned by India’s Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, though he was not named as an accused.