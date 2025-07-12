Malala celebrates 28th birthday, championing girls' education in Tanzania

(Web Desk) - Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize laureate, celebrated her 28th birthday in Tanzania while engaging with young girls championing their right to education.

Marking her first visit to the country, Malala met with local education advocates and Malala Fund partners to better understand the progress and challenges in ensuring quality education for girls in Tanzania.

Her visit underscores the Malala Fund’s ongoing dedication to advancing girls’ secondary education in the region. During her stay, Malala held meaningful conversations with education leaders, exchanging personal experiences, policy insights, and the critical role of education in empowering girls.

In an emotional Instagram post, Malala expressed her inspiration from the visit, drawing parallels to her childhood in Pakistan. She described the classroom as her safe haven and how losing access to education spurred her and her peers to advocate for their rights. Being among Tanzanian schoolgirls rekindled those memories and reaffirmed the importance of their shared fight.

She wrote: "As a young girl in Pakistan, the classroom was my sanctuary, offering hope. When that was taken away, my friends and I spoke out to reclaim it. Today, surrounded by Tanzanian girls, I was reminded of those days and why this cause remains vital."

During her trip, Malala visited a school supported by a program aiding young mothers in resuming their education—a key initiative backed by the Malala Fund since 2022. She highlighted Tanzania’s challenges, noting that nearly 40% of girls are married before 18, and over 25% become mothers before 19. The program offers mentorship, mental health support, school supplies, and community involvement, enabling over 400 girls to return to school.

Malala shared, "It was a privilege to visit the school, meet students and teachers, and learn from the community members working to make education accessible for girls."

Her husband, Asser Malik, also celebrated her birthday with a touching Instagram post, writing: "Here’s to more days together. It’s a joy to share life with you. Happy Birthday."