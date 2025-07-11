Dr Omer Adil called out for derogatory remarks about Resham

Adil launched a personal and deeply offensive attack on Resham

(Web Desk) - The latest controversy involving Dr Omer Adil and actress Resham has drawn fierce backlash.

Known more these days for his stinging podcast commentary, Adil’s explosive statements have once again landed him in hot water.

Appearing on a podcast, Adil launched a personal and deeply offensive attack on Resham.

Adil mocked her single status, dismissing her charitable work as a ploy for relevance.

He went on to say: “These retired actresses have nothing better to do than cry on shows and talk about me. “They’re not women, they’re witches.”

His tone, laced with sarcasm and aggression, quickly ignited outrage online.

Social media users expressed disgust, accusing Adil of misogyny and of disrespecting women under the guise of criticism.

One user wrote: “Cancel him.”

Another posted: “He’s a disgrace. No class, no boundaries.”

Several users called him a “psychopath” and questioned his mental state.

Many rallied in support of Resham, who has recently been distributing Niaz meals during Muharram.

They praised her compassion and dignity, contrasting it with Adil’s cruelty.

