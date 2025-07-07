Pakistani films 'Nayab', 'Deemak' shine at SCO Film Festival in China

Nayab received Jury Special Award and Deemak was honoured with Best Editing Award.

(Web Desk) – Pakistani films Nayab and Deemak earned top honours at the vibrant closing ceremony of the SCO Film Festival held in Chongqing, China. Nayab received the prestigious Jury Special Award, while Deemak was honoured with the Best Editing Award.

Director of Nayab, Umair Nasir Ali, and renowned actor Mohammad Usama accepted the award amid enthusiastic applause. Similarly, Deemak’s director Rafay Akbar Rashdi and actress Soniya Hussyn were warmly celebrated as they received their accolade.

The ceremony was attended by Minister of State for Education Wajiha Qamar, Executive Director General of the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications Samina Farzin, and members of the Pakistani film industry whose works were featured during the festival.

Speaking about the screening of Nayab, Umair Nasir Ali shared his excitement over the audience’s overwhelming response.

“The cinema was packed, and what truly moved me was how deeply the Chinese audience connected with the film. They grasped its emotional depth and asked thoughtful, insightful questions," he said.

Viewers especially resonated with the character of Nayab—her resilience, ambition, and determination to challenge societal norms. One documentary filmmaker in the audience praised the film’s narrative structure, while others expressed eagerness to see more of Nayab’s final match against India—a sign of how invested they had become in her story.

Ali reflected on the power of storytelling across cultures, calling the moment a reminder of how regional narratives can hold universal appeal.

Nayab was screened in a major cinema hall in Chongqing’s Yongchuan district, drawing a large audience that included SCO country filmmakers, media representatives, locals, and members of the Pakistani delegation.

The screening offered a compelling glimpse into Pakistan’s evolving film landscape.

Directed by Umair Nasir Ali, Nayab is a coming-of-age story about a young girl from Karachi who dreams of playing for the national cricket team, navigating social barriers and family pressures in her journey.

The SCO Film Festival, held from July 3 to 7, was organized by the China Film Administration and the Chongqing municipal government to foster people-to-people ties among member states. It featured 11 major activities, including film screenings, forums, a technology expo, and a gala concert. Awards were presented across 10 categories, including Best Film and Best Director.

A total of 27 films from SCO countries were submitted and screened, showcasing the rich diversity of cinema across the region.

