Not Deepika, but Sabu Dastagir first Indian star in Hollywood walk of fame

In 1960, Sabu became first-ever Indian actor to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

(Web Desk) - The internet lit up with pride and congratulations when it was announced that Deepika Padukone would be among the artists in the Class of 2026 to the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Many headlines proudly proclaimed her as the first Indian to receive this prestigious honour. But is she really the first Indian on the Walk of Fame? History tells a different, and far more fascinating story. Turns out, while Deepika is indeed the first actress from India to get honoured with the star, it was a teenage boy from Mysore, Sabu Dastagir, who received the prestigious honour decades ago.

We are talking about more than sixty years ago, long before the era of global red carpets and international crossovers in cinema, a teenage boy from Mysore, named Sabu Dastagir, etched his name in the history of Hollywood. Long before Deepika Padukone was even born, in 1960, Sabu became the first-ever Indian actor to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And now, 65 years later, Deepika’s name followed suit, making it to the same legendary lane.

A mahout’s son who became a Hollywood star? Sabu was born in 1924 in the princely state of Mysore, in Muslim family of a mahout (elephant trainer). When he was 13 years old, his destiny took a sharp turn when American director Robert Flaherty cast him in the 1937 British film, Elephant Boy, based on Rudyard Kipling’s Toomai of the Elephants. The film turned out to be a major success, and almost overnight, Sabu became a sensational name on the global stage.

Thereon, Sabu Dastagir became a go-to name for Hollywood directors whenever they made fantasy and adventure epics. The teenage boy earned global recognition, with fans loving his humble nature and powerful performance in films like The Thief of Bagdad (1940), The Drum (1938), Jungle Book (1942), Arabian Nights (1942), and Cobra Woman (1944). The Indian boy shone in Hollywood at a time when non-white actors were mostly sidelined.

After his massive success in the realm of cinema, Sabu officially became a US citizen in 1944 and served in the US Army Air Forces during the Second World War. During his tenure, the actor flew numerous combat missions as a tail gunner. Not only that, he was even awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for bravery.

Unfortunately, by the time he returned from the war, the Hollywood scene had changed; the industry was not that kind to actors of colour anymore, and eventually, the once-bright star of Hollywood faded behind the scenes. Post-war, Sabu dabbled in some European films, even performing in circuses. Sabu was reportedly considered for the 1957 film, Mother India, but he couldn’t secure a work permit. The actor never got to work in an Indian film, and his life was cut short when he passed away in 1963 at only 39 years old due to a heart attack.

While Deepika Padukone may not technically be the first-ever Indian to secure a star on the Walk of Fame, her historic achievement once again reminded the world of Sabu Dastagir, a once-bright star who made India proud all these years ago. Deepika’s inclusion in the 2026 Walk of Fame is no less historic as she represents a new generation of Indian actors who have successfully bridged the gap between Bollywood and Hollywood.

Sabu Dastagir’s story is a powerful reminder of the Indian talent that has long existed in global cinema, even if it has been forgotten over time. His legacy lives on!

