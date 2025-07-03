Diddy acquitted of sex trafficking but found guilty on lesser charges

(Web Desk) – Sean Diddy Combs, the hip-hop mogul who crafted a business empire around his personal brand, was convicted on Wednesday of transporting prostitutes to participate in his drug-fueled sex marathons, but acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, the most serious charges against him.

He was found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution related to his ex-partner Casandra Ventura and another woman referred to as "Jane"

Though Mr. Combs, 55, still faces a potential sentence of as much as 20 years in prison, he and his lawyers were jubilant after the acquittals on the more severe charges in an indictment that accused the famed producer of coercing women into unwanted sex with male prostitutes, aided by a team of pliant employees.

After a long day in court, Sean Combs’s legal team celebrated what it saw as a victory at a news conference that lasted less than 15 minutes.

His lawyers both praised and criticized the news media covering the case, and framed the trial as a kind of civics lesson. “One thing stands between all of us and a prison, and that is a jury,” said Marc Agnifilo, Mr. Combs’s lead lawyer, his voice booming.

