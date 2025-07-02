Facebook romance culminates in wedlock

Entertainment Entertainment Facebook romance culminates in wedlock

Mindy from US weds Pakistani friend Sajid

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 02 Jul 2025 02:58:20 PKT

(Web Desk) - A woman from the United States has married a Pakistani man, Sajid Zeb Khan, in Upper Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, following a two-year friendship that began on Facebook.

Speaking to TV channel, Sajid shared that the couple solemnised their nikah. Mindy, originally from Chicago, embraced Islam and has taken the name Zulekha.

“She arrived just a day ago, and her presence has brought happiness to our home,” Sajid said. The American bride also expressed her joy at marrying Sajid and starting a new chapter in Pakistan.

Mindy, who works as a flight attendant, landed at Islamabad International Airport, where Sajid received her. The couple then travelled to Usheri Dara in Upper Dir, where she received a warm welcome from the local community.

Sharing their story, Sajid explained that he and Mindy connected on Facebook two years ago. Their friendship gradually deepened, and Mindy eventually proposed to him. After mutual discussions, both families were informed and supported their decision.

In a video message recorded at Sajid's home, Mindy said, “My name is Mindy and I’m from America. I’m here in Pakistan for the first time. It’s a very beautiful, peaceful country. I came here for Sajid Khan, and we plan to marry soon.”

The couple's union has drawn interest on social media and among locals, highlighting yet another cross-cultural love story born from online connections.