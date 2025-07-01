British YouTuber finds airpods in Jhelum a year after lost in Dubai

(Web Desk) - British YouTuber Miles Routledge, popularly known as "Lord Miles," recently made headlines after flying to Pakistan to recover a pair of ‘stolen’ Apple AirPods—nearly a year after they disappeared from his hotel room in Dubai.

What began as a petty theft quickly evolved into an international tech-assisted manhunt, complete with viral posts, police involvement, and an unexpected journey to the city of Jhelum in Punjab, Pakistan.

Routledge first discovered his AirPods Pro missing while staying at a hotel in Dubai. Suspecting theft, he immediately activated Lost Mode using Apple’s ‘Find My’ app, which allows users to track lost devices and play a locating sound when they come online.

For months, the earbuds remained off the grid—until one day, nearly a year later, they suddenly pinged in Jhelum. Apple Maps showed the location near Defence Road.

Routledge posted the coordinates on X (formerly Twitter), declaring he would fly to Pakistan the following week to retrieve them—"on principle."

Taking the matter seriously, Routledge shared the device's serial number with the local authorities. District Police Officer Tariq Aziz Sandhu assigned a team to investigate. Officers canvassed the neighbourhood, using the Apple locator tone to narrow down the AirPods' exact location.

The sound led them first to an electronics shop, then to a nearby residence. Inside, a local man produced the missing AirPods along with a receipt. He had purchased them secondhand while in Dubai and claimed he was unaware they were stolen. The AirPods were recovered.

Routledge flew into Islamabad, then traveled by road to Jhelum. At police headquarters, he signed a property return form, posed with the AirPods box for photos, and publicly thanked local authorities for their swift and professional response.

Though the story went viral and earned praise for the local police, it wasn’t without controversy.

Routledge sparked backlash online after making sweeping and offensive comments about Indian people, calling them “thieves and corrupt.”

The remarks drew widespread criticism and overshadowed part of his otherwise entertaining saga.