Is Alizeh Shah in love? Fans buzz over her 'mystery man' posts

Entertainment Entertainment Is Alizeh Shah in love? Fans buzz over her 'mystery man' posts

Alizeh Shah has neither confirmed nor denied any romantic relationship so far

Follow on Published On: Sun, 29 Jun 2025 17:53:07 PKT

(Web Desk) - Pakistani actor Alizeh Shah has been the center of attention on social media due to her bold style. But this time, she is being chattered around for a new aspect on her personal life.

In recent Instagram stories, Alizeh was seen spending time with an unidentified person, sparking a wave of curiosity among her fans. In one story, she was pictured with her hand on the shoulder of this “mystery man,” accompanied by two blue heart emojis. In another video, the same person was seen serving food to Alizeh.

The situation became even more intriguing when Alizeh shared a short clip showing a man working out in her room. In the video, Alizeh remarked, “It’s 8 in the morning,” and urged the person to take a break.

Also Read: Alizeh Shah wants media to give her space to live



Social media users immediately began speculating after watching these videos. Many believe Alizeh has given her heart to someone and may soon officially introduce him. Some fans commented that she seems to have found a special person in her life.

However, Alizeh Shah has neither confirmed nor denied any romantic relationship so far.

