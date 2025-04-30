Alizeh Shah wants media to give her space to live

Says trolling, insensitivity taking toll on her health

Published On: Wed, 30 Apr 2025 03:56:10 PKT

(Web Desk) – Alizeh Shah has broken her silence after days of speculation, addressing rumours about her death.

She has opened up about emotional reasons for her sudden stepping away from Instagram.

Her updated bio, which read, 'Not Dead,' sparked concern and triggered an outpouring of confusion and sympathy online.

The actress turned to her Instagram story to describe social media as 'a hell' before clearing her entire profile. The move raised widespread concern, with many fearing she might be grappling with suicidal thoughts. While some responded with empathy, others mocked her remarks, dismissing them as a stunt for seeking attention.

Now, Alizeh Shah wrote a lengthy note detailing the emotional toll social media has taken on her.

She shared: “The trolling, the constant criticism, the negativity — it didn’t just hurt me emotionally, it’s now affecting my physical health.”

“Even after updating my bio and clearly saying I’m alive, some people still chose to spread rumours.

“News channels have contacted my parents, asking if I’m dead.

“Imagine what that does to a family – to a mother’s heart.”

Her words exposed the insensitivity of both social media users and news organisations in handling such a delicate matter.

She also revealed that she feels overwhelmed and physically sick from the pressure.

Alizeh Shah admitted she no longer knows if she will return to acting or social media.

Her plea was simple: “All I ask is for some space. Please stop contacting my family. Please stop making up stories.

“Please just let me breathe.”

While many continued to poke fun at her vulnerability, others expressed concern.

One user wrote: “She is going through something and must get help.”

Another commented: “May Allah guide her and she finds peace.”

A third added: “Please just leave her alone. She doesn’t seem emotionally stable and might take a wrong step.