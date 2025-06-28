Celebrities express grief and fury over Swat River incident

Celebrities also took to social media to express profound sadness and demanded accountability

(Web Desk) - At least 11 tourists were drowned Saturday in the Swat River which caused widespread grief and anger across the Pakistani citizens.

The common people demanded accountability of the high-ups for their gross negligence in performing their duties. The hapless family waited for several hours for help which did not arrive.

Not only the laymen, the country’s celebrities also took to social media to express profound sadness and demanded accountability of those who failed to perform their duties.

Singer-cum-actor Hadiqa Kiani showed her deep sadness and questioned the consecutive failures from the state.

"Shocked and incredibly saddened by this tragedy. Praying for everyone impacted, praying that there is a solution to these terrible floods that hit our country," she wrote on her instagram story, against an image showing the stranded tourists.

"We need systems that control the impact of rain. We need leadership," she wrote, adding in a more scathing follow-up: "Every now and then we face these life-taking floods, and yet we take no solid measures. Why? These innocent lives paid the price of negligence. No weather forecast? No warnings? Do we have any system?"

"This so-called system failed you."

Actor Hira Mani shared an emotional statement on her Instagram story, saying, "A river that once sang songs of peace now roars with sorrow. Homes have drowned. Children, mothers, fathers—lost in a night of rage and silence."

"This is not just a natural disaster. This is a human tragedy ignored," she added.

She lamented the lack of immediate help and rescue and urged her followers to act, emphasising, "Swat needs us. Not tomorrow. Not later. Now. Please, share, speak, donate, help. Even a voice raised can be a lifeline."

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi also weighed in, highlighting the helplessness of the victims.

"The innocent people who drowned in the Swat River remained helpless until the last moment, waiting for someone to save them, but they had no idea that those responsible for this had other priorities," he said on X.

Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar and rising star Naseem Shah also conveyed their heartfelt condolences.

I am so sad and upset because of Swat incident.

Naseem Shah said, "Absolutely devastated by the tragic news from our beautiful Swat. My heart aches for every life lost and for the families enduring this immense pain," the cricketer wrote in a post on X. "May Allah grant them strength, patience, and mercy in this unbearable time. Ameen."

