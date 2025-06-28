'Kaanta Laga' star Shefali Jariwala dies of cardiac arrest at 42

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Indian actress and model Shefali Jariwala, best known as the “Kaanta Laga Girl,” has passed away at the age of 42.

The actress reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest late Friday night and was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Andheri by her husband Parag Tyagi and others, but was declared dead on arrival.

Hospital officials confirmed her passing, stating she had expired before reaching the facility.

Shefali’s body was later sent to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem examination. While initial reports point to cardiac arrest as the cause, an official confirmation is still awaited. Her family and representatives have yet to release a formal statement.

Shefali rose to instant stardom in 2002 with her bold and memorable performance in the music video 'Kaanta Laga', which cemented her place in Indian pop culture.

She later appeared in films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and gained renewed popularity through reality shows like Bigg Boss 13 and Nach Baliye.

Known for her grace and charm, Shefali was admired for her dignified demeanor on screen. She is survived by her husband, Parag Tyagi, a television actor known for his roles in Hindi drama serials.

The news of her sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the Indian entertainment industry. Fans, colleagues, and fellow celebrities have taken to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the late actress.